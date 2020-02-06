Home / COVID-19 / After a day with no cases, single day record spikes to 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

After a day with no cases, single day record spikes to 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 8:55pm Brianna

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties reported a spike of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases on June 2. It was the highest single day of confirmed cases after no new cases reported on June 1.

Tuesday's patients included 14 females and 10 males all from Thurston and Wayne counties, with ages ranging from 10 and under to their 60s.

 

Comment Here