Cedar County Board of Commissioners limit access to courthouse, county offices

According to a press release from Cedar County Board of Commissioners, public access to all Cedar County offices and the Cedar County Courthouse will be limited.

“Admittance to the courthouse during regular business hours will be for necessary business only, effective Monday, March 23.”

Patrons are asked to contact the office they plan to visit if they require access. Office numbers can be found at co.cedar.ne.us

Cedar County commissioners strongly encourage the public to use email, mail and the drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse as means to communicate.

“Our goal is to continue to serve the people of Cedar County efficiently and keep everyone safe. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated,” the release said.