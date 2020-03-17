City of Wayne closes city offices

The following is a message from the City of Wayne:

"In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, limited access is being allowed into the Wayne City Hall, effective at 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice.

Staff members are still in their offices conducting business and may be contacted at the numbers below:

- Wayne Police Department: 402-375-2626

- Utility Office: 402-375-1733

- City Administrator’s Office: 402-375-1733

Utility payments, parking tickets, etc., being made by check or cash can be left in the drop boxes located in the front or back of this building.

If you are paying cash and do not have exact change, pay to the closest dollar amount. If you pay more on your bill, you will have a credit on your next month’s bill. If you pay less, you will have a past due amount on your next month’s bill.

You may also make payment by using the City’s on-line pay service or by calling the telephone number above with your credit/debit card.

Again, staff are still in the building working normal office hours. Please call 402-375-1733 with any questions.