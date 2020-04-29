Home / COVID-19 / Dixon County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Dixon County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 7:02am Sarah Lentz

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) received two positive cases of confirmed COVID-19 within the health district today. Tuesday’s patients are a male in his 50s and a female in her 60s. Public health investigations have been completed to identify close contacts of the people’s who are ill, in order to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken and identify the sources of exposure. 

As of Tuesday April 28, there have been 224 COVID-19 tests reported for people living in the NNPHD Health District of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. The results of these tests includes 14 positive cases (Cedar - 2, Dixon - 7, Thurston - 3, and Wayne County - 2), 190 negatives, and 20 tests currently pending results. 

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.

