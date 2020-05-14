Eight more cases in NNPHD district Thursday

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) is reporting new positive cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the health district Thursday. As of May 14, there have been 574 COVID-19 tests reported for people living in the NNPHD Health District of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. The results of these tests include 64 positive cases (Cedar - 6, Dixon - 25, Thurston - 28, and Wayne County - 5), 474 negatives, 36 tests currently pending results. Thursday’s patients live in all of the counties in the district except Cedar and include five females and three males. Age range for new patients includes people in their teens to 60s.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.