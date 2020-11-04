First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wayne County reported

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Wayne County, according to Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) health director Julie Rother.

In a release from NNPHD, it’s reported that a man in his 70s, and a resident of Wayne County, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11.

The man has been isolating at home since he began experiencing symptoms. NNPHD’s nursing team is currently investigating the situation to identify and close contacts who may need to also isolate and follow quarantine guidelines. According to the release, NNPD is also investigating how the man became exposed to the virus.

“We all need to take our role seriously in slowing the spread of the virus,” Rother said. “There are many people in our communities who are at a higher risk of severe disease from the virus such as people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Please do your part to limit any unnecessary exposure to the virus and to others. It’s important that we all follow the Governor’s guidance to ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connect.’”

Governor Rickett’s guidance and Directed Health Measures can be found at governor.nebraska.gov