Fourth COVID-19 related death in NNPHD district

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the fourth COVID-19 related death for the health district on June 8. The man was a resident of Thurston County, was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions., according to NNPHD’s release.

“Our sympathies are extended to all who have lost loved ones to this virus.” Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director said.

To help slow the spread of the virus, keep six feet distance from others whenever possible, avoid groups outside of one’s own household, wash hands often, stay home when not feeling well and wear a mask in public.

NNPHD also reported one new confirmed case of the virus on June 8. The case was a man, also from Thurston county in his 50s. Total cases now stand at 192, eight in Cedar county; 35 in Dixon county; 124 in Thurston county and 25 in Wayne county.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.