Laurel-Concord-Coleridge officially closing school doors until start of 2020-21 school year

The following was a message sent from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge superintendent Jeremy Christiansen to LCC families:

Dear LCC Students and Families -

It is with a heavy heart that I send this message to confirm that our schools will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. On April 1st, Governor Ricketts issued a statewide Directed Health Measure ordering schools in Nebraska to operate without students through May 31, 2020. Under this order, extracurricular activities are also cancelled statewide.

Our school staff will continue working to provide quality home-based learning opportunities for students and families, as long as practicable under local health and safety conditions. LCC School remains committed to our students’ progress and continues to hold high expectations for student engagement and learning.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 are officially postponed and will be rescheduled for a later summer date pending public health restrictions and guidelines. The High School principal, guidance counselor and class sponsors will communicate with members of the senior class in the coming weeks regarding academic standing, graduation credit requirements, scholarships, and transcripts.

As you can imagine, there are many plans and details yet to be determined regarding year-end school logistics. We will be communicating with students and families in the coming months regarding such things as course and grade level advancement, registration and enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year, retrieval of students’ personal belongings still remaining in school buildings, as well as the return of school technology and materials.

Our school lunch delivery service will also continue throughout this time period. Public access to school facilities, including all campus playgrounds and outdoor facilities, is restricted. All school athletics, activities, and events planned are also cancelled or postponed for the remainder of the school year.

We recognize that this is a challenging time for youth, as well as for their parents and families. During this time of uncertainty, emotions can run high for all of us. We know that you are doing your best to take care of your families and yourselves. Feelings of frustration and anxiety are certainly to be expected. Practice wellness by establishing daily routines in the areas of cognitive, physical and emotional wellness. We may be socially distancing ourselves, but we certainly are not alone. Please do not hesitate to contact our school counselor, mental health provider, or administrators for support or assistance. We are all in this together.

Stay well,

Jeremy Christiansen, Superintendent