NNPHD reports first coronavirus death, three more cases Thursday

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported its first COVID-19-related death in the health district Thursday evening. The deceased was a resident of Thurston County.

“We are all saddened to hear of the passing of one of our neighbors and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind,” Julie Rother, Health Director said. “COVID-19 is a serious illness, especially for those with underlying health conditions and those aged 65 and over. Remember that we are all in this together and it’s important that we continue to use good infection control and social distancing practices to help stop the spread of the virus to others.”

Rother reminded the public that social distancing includes limiting in-person interaction, keeping six feet of personal space between yourself and others and wearing a face mask in public, especially in situations where six feet distance may be difficult to maintain.

NNPHD also received three more positive COVID-19 tests Thursday. The patients were all female aged in their 20s, 30s and teens and live in Thurston, Dixon and Wayne counties.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.