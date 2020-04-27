NNPHD sees spike in COVID-19 cases Monday

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) received five positive cases of confirmed COVID-19 within the health district on April 27; two of those are the first cases of COVID-19 for Cedar County. The patients reported today are three males and two females; two are under age 20 and one each in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Public health investigations have begun to identify close contacts of the persons who are ill in order to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken and to investigate the sources of exposure.

As of the evening of April 27, there have been 212 COVID-19 tests reported for people living in the NNPHD Health District of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. The results of these tests includes 12 positive cases (Cedar - 2, Dixon - 5, Thurston - 3, and Wayne County - 2), 189 negatives, and 11 tests currently pending results.

“We need to consider that anyone could be infectious with the virus, even those who do not have symptoms. Please remember to use good social distancing and infection control practices such as wearing a face mask in public and not touching your face with unwashed hands,” Julie Rother, Health Director for NNPHD, said.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.