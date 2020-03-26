Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department provides update

Below is an update from Northeast Nebraska Health Department:

We now have community spread cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska. It is very important that we all take personal responsibility for slowing the spread of this virus.

If you have any of the following symptoms you need to stay home and away from others:

•Fever of 100.4 degrees or higher

•Cough

•Shortness of breath

•Sore throat

•Extreme tiredness

Stay home and away from others until told to do otherwise by your doctor or public health department.

All travelers have an increased risk of COVID-19 infection. Some travel areas have higher infection rate than others. If you have recently traveled, please contact the health department for further direction. If symptoms would appear, stay home and away from others and call your doctor.

There are many basic things you can do to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay home if you are sick. Avoid close contact with people (maintain six feet of distance as able) Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched often Avoid crowds. Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people Avoid all unnecessary travel

If you are high risk for illness due to age 60 years or older, have underlying health conditions, or have other health factors that put you at risk for illness: Take extra measures to minimize your exposure to others, avoid travel, practice very strict hand washing and cleaning of surfaces that are frequently touched.

Not everyone will receive COVID-19 testing due to limited capacity for supplies and facilities. Your medical provider and public health will make the decision about your need to be tested on your situation.

It is also advised to have a two-week supply of food, goods and medications on hand but please do not purchase more than you need, we all need to be able to have a share of supplies. Please visit cdc.gov or dhhs.ne.gov for more information. You may also call the DHHS coronavirus call-in line at (402) 552-6645 for COVID-19 general questions