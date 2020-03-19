Providence Medical Center announces updated COVID-19 procedures

The following is a message from Providence Medical Center in Wayne:

Providence Medical Center is actively monitoring, preparing and working to prevent and control the spread of influenza and COVID-19 in the region. For the latest on Coronavirus (COVID-19), we recommend using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) web site as your source of information.

To control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the hospital has developed structured access to the hospital. This access change is effective March 18, 2020, until further notice.

HOSPTIAL AND VISITOR POLICIES

Our main entrance (Entrance Door 5) will always be locked.

IF YOU ARE SICK

If you have any of the following symptoms, please refrain from visiting the hospital. If you are a patient with these symptoms, please be sure to alert the hospital of your symptoms immediately upon your arrival.

• Cough

•Fever of 100 degrees or higher

•Sore Throat

•Headache

•Body Aches

•Sneezing

•Watery Eyes or Nose

VISITORS

Please push the doorbell at the main entrance (Entrance Door 5) to be given access to the hospital. Expect to wait a short time and receive a health screen before being allowed to enter.

•Symptom free patient visitors may only enter the building between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

•We are limiting patient visitors to two immediate family members at a time.

Minor exceptions will be made for those loved ones visiting patients who are at end-of-life, in hospice, or in critical condition at the discretion of the facility.

Patients coming to Labor & Delivery are encouraged to arrive with their symptom-free designated support person.

PATIENTS WITH APPOINTMENTS

Therapy patients, respiratory rehab., and cardiac rehab. patients: please enter through the Wellness Center doors (Entrance Door 3) where you will be met by our staff who will grant access to the therapy department after you complete a health screen.

Outpatient clinic patients: please enter through the outpatient entrance (Entrance Door 7) for your appointments. Expect to complete a health screen prior to your appointment.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Patients will continue to enter the Emergency Department doors on the North side of the building through Door 20.

BILL PAY OPTIONS

1. Mail in your bill or you can leave your bill in the drop box inside the main entrance of the hospital. This entrance is marked as Door 5.

2. We encourage you to make a payment online. Go to our website at providencemedical.com and click on Online Quick Pay under patient resources. From there you will be taken through the steps to pay your bill online.

3. If you have a question or want to discuss your bill with someone, you can call the hospital at (402) 375-3800 and ask for the billing department.

Please be aware that these policies may change suddenly as the situation evolves.

General Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

Everyday preventive actions are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

•Avoid close contact with those who are ill.

•When ill, limit contact with others as much as possible.

•Stay home if you are ill.

•Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

•Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Reporting Travel

To report travel to a higher-risk country in the past 14 days or if you have a potential exposure to a COVID-19 case, please complete this survey with the Department of Health and Human Resources.