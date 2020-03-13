Home / COVID-19 / Providence Medical Center CEO gives update on COVID-19 situation
Providence Medical Center CEO gives update on COVID-19 situation

Fri, 03/13/2020 - 4:20pm Sarah Lentz

Jim Frank, CEO of Providence Medical Center has released the following statement regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19):

“We are monitoring the situation very closely and are participating in daily conference calls with the Health Department at the federal, state and local level. Providence Medical Center is following all guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and have implemented specific measures that pertain to our visitors and patients.

We are asking visitors to refrain from visiting hospital patients if they have a fever, cough or trouble breathing.  Additionally, we are asking patients who have appointments in our Outpatient or Therapy clinics to consult their physician prior to the appointment if they are experiencing the above symptoms.

As always, our priority is to maintain the health of our patients and staff. Be assured we are implementing all proper precautions necessary during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” Frank said.

For more information about how COVID-19 is affecting the surrounding area, and for closing, cancellations and postponements, visit mywaynenews.com/covid-19

