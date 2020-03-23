Providence Medical Center ready for COVID-19 when and if it comes to Wayne

Providence Medical Center CEO Jim Frank said the hospital is ready if staff start to see COVID-19 patients coming through the door, but thankfully, so far, there are no confirmed cases at PMC.

While there are no cases, PMC is fully prepared to deal with COVID-19, according to Nicole Haglund, vice president of Nursing Services at PMC.

“I would just like to reassure everybody that we are prepared for these situations on any given day,” Haglund said. “I know there’s a lot of stress and a lot of hype about it right now because it’s kinds of the new thing out there, but preparedness is something that a hospital always does.”

Preparation can often mean prevention and PMC is actively trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing several visitor changes.

Visitors are limited to one per patient and are subjected to screening prior to being admitted. The hospital’s main entrance is locked and visitors are being asked to ring the doorbell there to begin the screening process. Symptom-free visitors can only enter the building between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Patients with appointments will be called for screening the day before their appointment and will be asked screening questions when they arrive the day of their appointment. With policy changing quickly, as is the COVID-19 situation in general, Frank said the hospital is adapting well.

“With the exception of the outside public coming in, it's been pretty close to business as usual for us,” Frank said. “We have to function (because) people need health care.”

Patients and visitors alike are encouraged to call PMC before coming up to the building whether it’s to visit or to pay a bill or pick up medical records.

“When (people) call in to hospital we'll do our best to answer their questions and help get them with the support services that they may need,” Haglund said. “We are encouraging them over the phone as well, to practice social distancing, try to treat yourself at home, with fever reducers, cough medicine that type of stuff, and unless it is a true emergency, try to take care of yourself at home.”

Both Haglund and Frank encourage the public to use good hand hygiene and choose to listen to facts instead of giving in to fear.

“We’re here, we’re ready and we’re going to take great care of (our patients) no matter what their medical need is,” Frank said.

PMC has impelented the following policies:

HOSPTIAL AND VISITOR POLICIES

Our main entrance (Entrance Door 5) will always be locked.

IF YOU ARE SICK

If you have any of the following symptoms, please refrain from visiting the hospital. If you are a patient with these symptoms, please be sure to alert the hospital of your symptoms immediately upon your arrival.

• Cough

•Fever of 100 degrees or higher

•Sore Throat

•Headache

•Body Aches

•Sneezing

•Watery Eyes or Nose

VISITORS

Please push the doorbell at the main entrance (Entrance Door 5) to be given access to the hospital. Expect to wait a short time and receive a health screen before being allowed to enter.

•Symptom free patient visitors may only enter the building between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

•We are limiting patient visitors to one immediate family members at a time.

Minor exceptions will be made for those loved ones visiting patients who are at end-of-life, in hospice, or in critical condition at the discretion of the facility.

Patients coming to Labor & Delivery are encouraged to arrive with their symptom-free designated support person.

PATIENTS WITH APPOINTMENTS

Therapy patients, respiratory rehab., and cardiac rehab. patients: please enter through the Wellness Center doors (Entrance Door 3) where you will be met by our staff who will grant access to the therapy department after you complete a health screen.

Outpatient clinic patients: please enter through the outpatient entrance (Entrance Door 7) for your appointments. Expect to complete a health screen prior to your appointment.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Patients will continue to enter the Emergency Department doors on the North side of the building through Door 20.

BILL PAY OPTIONS

1. Mail in your bill or you can leave your bill in the drop box inside the main entrance of the hospital. This entrance is marked as Door 5.

2. We encourage you to make a payment online. Go to our website at providencemedical.com and click on Online Quick Pay under patient resources. From there you will be taken through the steps to pay your bill online.

3. If you have a question or want to discuss your bill with someone, you can call the hospital at (402) 375-3800 and ask for the billing department.

Please be aware that these policies may change suddenly as the situation evolves.

General Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

Everyday preventive actions are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

•Avoid close contact with those who are ill.

•When ill, limit contact with others as much as possible.

•Stay home if you are ill.

•Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

•Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Reporting Travel

To report travel to a higher-risk country in the past 14 days or if you have a potential exposure to a COVID-19 case, please complete this survey with the Department of Health and Human Resources.