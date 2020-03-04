Providence Medical Center says no visitors

Providence Medical Center in Wayne has asked for no visitors to come to the facility. In an effort to keep possible COVID-19 exposure down, the hospital has changed its policy. Previously, PMC had been allowing two, then one visitor. The following is a release from Providence Medical Center:

Hospital Visitor Policy

IF YOU ARE SICK

If you are a patient with these symptoms, please be sure to alert the hospital of your symptoms immediately upon your arrival.

• Cough

• Fever of 100 degrees or higher

• Sore Throat

• Headache

• Body Aches

• Sneezing

• Watery Eyes or Nose

VISITORS

To protect our patients, staff and community from the risks associated with COVID-19, we are no longer allowing visitors in our hospital.

VISITOR EXCEPTIONS

• For births patients will be allowed one healthy pre-determined support person to remain the same support person throughout their stay.

• For end of life care, visitors will be allowed at the discretion of the facility

• Patients are not allowed to bring guests to clinic appointments with the following exceptions:

◦ Children may have one parent or guardian with them during their appointment.

◦ Adults requiring assistance may have one guest with them during their appointment.

BUILDING ACCESS

Patients with Appointments

Therapy patients, respiratory rehab., and cardiac rehab. patients: please enter through the Wellness Center doors (Entrance Door 3) where you will be met by our staff who will grant access to the therapy department after you complete a health screen.

Outpatient clinic patients: please enter through the outpatient entrance (Entrance Door 7) for your appointments. Expect to complete a health screen prior to your appointment.

BUILDING ACCESS

Emergency Services

Patients will continue to enter the Emergency Department doors on the North side of the building through Door 20.

BILL PAY OPTIONS

1. Mail in your bill or you can leave your bill in the drop box inside the main entrance of the hospital. This entrance is marked as Door 5.

2. We encourage you to make a payment online. Go to our website at providencemedical.com and click on Online Quick Pay under patient resources. From there you will be taken through the steps to pay your bill online.

3. If you have a question or want to discuss your bill with someone, you can call the hospital at (402) 375-3800 and ask for the billing department.

Please be aware that these policies may change suddenly as the situation evolves.

General Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

Everyday preventive actions are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

• Avoid close contact with those who are ill.

• When ill, limit contact with others as much as possible.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Reporting Travel

To report travel to a higher-risk country in the past 14 days or if you have a potential exposure to a COVID-19 case, please complete this survey with the Department of Health and Human Resources.