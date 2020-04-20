Second Case of COVID-19 in NNPHD District

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reports the second confirmed COVID-19 case within the health district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. The patient, a female in her 30s and is a resident of Dixon County. Lab results were received by the health department on April 20. NNPHD Nursing Team has begun an investigation to determine how this person became exposed to the virus and identify close contacts who may need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

“Remember that it is important that we all work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director said. “There are many people in our communities who are at a higher risk of severe disease from the virus, such as people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Please do your part to slow the spread of the virus by using social distancing, fabric face masks and good hand washing and cleaning practices to limit any unnecessary exposure to the virus.”

You can stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where you can get your questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. Call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates nnphd.org .