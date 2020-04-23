Second case of COVID-19 reported in Thurston County

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reports another case of confirmed COVID-19 within the health district of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties and is the second case for Thurston County. The patient is a male in his 20s. Lab results were received by the health department on April 23. Public Health has begun an investigation, knows how this person was exposed to the virus and has identified close contacts who need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

Testing is being ramped up across the state. The Army National Guard continues to set up drive through testing sites. On Tuesday, Governor Ricketts announced a new campaign to increase testing across Nebraska called Test Nebraska which will soon offer free COVID-19 testing to Nebraskans. Visit testnebraska.com to find out more. Testing is also being expanded through public health and commercial labs through your healthcare provider.

You can stay up to date with the coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To use the call-in line, dial (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates at nnphd.org.