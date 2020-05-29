Second COVID-19-related death in NNPHD district, 10 new cases

The second COVIDD-19 related death was reported in the Northeast Nebraska Health District (NNPHD) Thursday evening.

According to a press release from NNPHD a woman in her 70s from Dixon County has been the second death in as many weeks related to COVID-19. Both of the deceased, including last week’s man from Thurston County, had underlying health conditions and were in their 70s.

NNPHD also reported 10 new cases on May 29, bringing the district’s total confirmed positive cases to 125; seven in Cedar County, 31 in Dixon County, 72 in Thurston County and 15 in Wayne County.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.