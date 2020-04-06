Third death, one new case reported in NNPHD district

Northeast Nebraska Health Department (NNPHD) is reporting a third COVID-19 related death on Thursday, in addition to a new confirmed case within the Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne County area.

The deceased was a man in his 50s from Thurston County with underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened that another of our neighbors has died due to the virus. Our sympathies are extended to his loved ones,” NNPHD Health Director Julie Rother said. “Each of us needs to do what we can to slow the spread of the virus.”

Rother states that ways to stop the spread include keeping six feet apart from others whenever possible, avoiding groups outside one’s immediate household, washing hands often, and wearing a mask in public to protect others.

Thurston County also reported a new confirmed case of the virus in a child under the age of 10, bringing the county’s total to 111 positives. Cedar County has eight positives; Dixon, 33; and Wayne, 20. As of June 4, 95 tests are currently pending.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.