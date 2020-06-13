Two more COVID-19 related deaths in NNPHD district

One child and one adult in their 20s, both with underlying health conditions, reportedly died from COVID-19 in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) on Friday according to a press release.

“We are saddened by this news and what our neighbors are experiencing as a result of this virus,” Julie Rother, Health Director at NNPHD said. “Please remember to practice the social distancing, wearing a face mask in public, washing hands often and staying home when sick to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Also reported on June 12 were seven new cases, three in Dixon and and four in Thurston. Friday’s results brought the number of positive cases in the NNPHD district up to 217. The new patients were under 10, 10-19, in their 20s, in their 30s, and in their 40s.

Stay up to date with the Coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. To access the line, call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates on nnphd.org.