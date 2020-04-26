Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in NNPHD district

Northeast Public Health Department (NNPHD) announced two new cases of COVID-19 within the health district; one case is in Dixon County and the other is in Wayne County.

According to the release, the patients are both male, one in his 60s and the other in his 20s. Public Health has identified the probable sources of infection and have identified close contacts of the persons who are ill.

NNPHD reminds the public to use good social distancing practices such as wearing a face mask when out in public, limiting contact with others outside your home as much as possible and following the guidelines of the Directed Health Measures. Stay up to date with the coronavirus situation on the CDC website at cdc.gov/. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 call-in line where members of the public can get their questions answered about the virus. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. Call (402) 552-6645. Follow NNPHD on Facebook to get the latest local testing numbers and results or visit their website for local updates at nnphd.org.