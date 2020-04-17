WAED office makes contingency plans for 2020 Chicken Show

The 2020 Wayne Chicken Show “40 Years of Egg-cellence” is scheduled to be held July 10-12 in Wayne. With uncertainties due to COVID-19, the Wayne Chicken Show committee, in consultation with Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, is making contingency plans.

The committee feels the significance of 40 years merits a celebration of some sort and that the community will want to celebrate as we come out of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, the Wayne Chicken Show Committee is continuing to organize the 40th annual Chicken Show to go on as originally scheduled. At this time, the committee is building in some contingencies in case that cannot happen.

As of June 1, if it appears that the traditional event cannot take place as desired, a modified Chicken Show will be scheduled for Saturday, September 12. This one day event will combine many of the signature activities into one big BirdDay Bash. Participating groups and organizations will have an opportunity to integrate their events into the one day schedule as much as possible.

The 2020 Chicken shirts, designed by Katie Wynia, reflect 40 years of hens in a collage on the back of the yolk colored shirt. The front turns an early ‘80s shirt designed by Wynia’s mother, Marla McCue, into a party. The 2020 Chicken Show t-shirts are currently available for sale at the Wayne Area Economic Development office. Orders can be placed by contacting the office and arrangements can be made for curbside pick-up. Shirt orders can also be shipped, however shipping and handling fees will be applied.

The Chicken Show is in its 40th year and was first held in 1981. The Chicken Show was founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council and is held annually on the second weekend in July. The theme of “chickens” was chosen because:

The potential for art materials; Most people have knowledge and familiarity with chickens; Chickens can be considered with humor

For more information visit chickenshow.com or contact Wayne Area Economic Development at (402) 375-2240.