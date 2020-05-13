Wakefield City Council tackles COVID-19 response-pool will be closed through the summer

Wakefield City Council voted unanimously to keep the pool closed for the 2020 season after discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting. The decision came after discussion about whether opening up for 10 swimmers would be worth the safety risk, especially with Wakefield’s proximity to COVID-19 hotspot Dakota County. Council members also expressed trepidation in regards to the baseball and softball summer season though no decision has been made at this time. Summer rec organizer and council member Scott Hansen told the council he and the rec board would be meeting on Monday. Garner Public Library is cleared to re-open, at the request of library director Elizabeth Carlson, as long as they maintain the 10-person limit. Masks will be required for all library patrons. The council also voted to tentatively re-open parks as of Tuesday, May 19 with the exception of the playground equipment which will remain off limits. If social distancing isn’t being observed they may close them back down.

