Wayne Chicken Show postponed until September

The call has been made and the chickens will be coming home to roost a little later than usual. According to a press release from Wayne Area Economic Development (WAED), the 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept.12, due to concerns over COVID-19. After consultation with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), WAED staff determined that the health and safety of visitors, vendors, volunteers, participants and the Wayne community must come first, according to a press release from WAED. Additionally, WAED staff cited current social distancing rules, and how the uncertainty of future restrictions, could limit Chicken Show patrons from fully experiencing and enjoying the event if it was held in July.

Along with the rescheduled date, the 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show will be condensed to a one-day event, which will combine many of the signature Wayne Chicken Show activities into one celebration. Similar to past Chicken Shows, area groups and organizations will have an opportunity to integrate their events or activities into the single-day schedule.

WAED said in their release that the 2020 Wayne Chicken Show marks an important milestone and features the theme “40 Years of ‘Egg’-celence.”

The Wayne Chicken Show was founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council and was first held in 1981. The theme of “chickens” was chosen because of the potential for art materials, that most people have knowledge and familiarity with chickens; and that chickens can be considered with humor.

To receive the latest updates, please follow The Wayne Chicken Show on Facebook. For more information, visit chickenshow.com or contact the WAED Office at (402) 375-2240.