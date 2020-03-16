Wayne Community Schools announces extended school closing

Dr. Mark Lenihan, superintendent of Wayne Community Schools announced late Monday afternoon the the schools in Wayne’s district will be implementing an extended closing as a precaution against COVID-19. Lenihan sent the following letter to parents and guardians:

“We are continuing to monitor the Corona Virus situation and have been in conversation all day with local health and community officials.

At this point there are no community spread cases of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska. This is information I received from Northeast Nebraska Public Health (Department) this afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, we have decided to close school effective Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 3. Please understand the closure could extend beyond April 3. Please make the necessary preparations.

Lunches will be available to all students each weekday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., starting Wednesday, March 18 at the Jr/Sr High School kitchen and Thursday at the Carroll Library. Lunches will be grab-n-go with a breakfast item for the next morning, NOT eaten at either location.

There will be more details of our closure to be sent home at a later time. A decision for an extension will be made as deemed appropriate based on any changes we are notified of.”

Lenihan encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact Wayne Community Schools at (402) 375-3150.