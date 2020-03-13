Wayne Community Schools releases statement on Covid-19 virus

The following is a statement released Friday, March 13 by Dr. Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools:

"The administration at Wayne Community Schools is closely monitoring the situation of the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis. We have been in contact with Northeast Nebraska Public Health regularly, and will continue to take recommendations on needed measures to keep our staff and students safe and healthy.

"This morning Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference with other state health officials and the Commissioner of Education. During the press conference the Governor encouraged schools to communicate with parents and community members."

"Based on current information and recommendations from state and public health officials, Wayne Community Schools will continue to remain open and have school as scheduled. We believe that having students in school is the best and safest manner to proceed at this time. If we are informed by public health officials or state officials that we are to close school, it will occur in a prompt manner and we want parents to be prepared. That being said, parents should begin to have conversations about a contingency plan for an extended closure of school. According to the Governor, this closure could extend up to 6-8 weeks. We are having discussions at school to determine what educational opportunities might exist if a lengthy delay of the school year occurs," Dr. Lenihan said.

"This continues to be a very fluid situation and we will continue to try to make the best decisions, in consultation with our health department and other state officials. As always, parents have the choice to keep their child(ren) home at their discretion. If you, as a parent, choose to do so, please be sure to call your school office," Dr. Lenihan said.