Wayne County aims to reduce nonessential visits to courthouse
According to a press release from Wayne County officials, the County is working to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to the courthouse in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Many public services can be completed online, including renewing vehicle registration, paying property taxes, driver’s license (dmv.nebraksa.gov), voter registration and searching Wayne County property records. Many forms can be located on their website, waynecountyne.org, printed off, completed and emailed, mailed or put in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse. Wayne County employees will also be available to help residents by phone, email and mail.
Both District and County courts are a function of state government and will continue as scheduled at this time. County officials encourage people to call prior to scheduled court times to verify if changes have been made since adjustments may occur rapidly. Both court offices will limit entry into the courtroom per order of the court.
The public is asked to keep in mind that these plans may change day to day.
Below are a list of contacts for Wayne County offices:
County assessor
Phone: (402) 375-1979
Email: assessor@wayne.nacone.org
County clerk/register of deeds
Phone: (402) 375-2288
Email: deb.finn@wayne.nacone.org
County court
Phone: (402) 375-1622
Email: kimberly.hansen@nebraska.gov
County treasurer
Phone: (402) 375-3885
Email: treasurer@wayne.nacone.org
District court
Phone: (402) 375-2260
Email: deb.alleman@nebraska.gov
Extension office
Phone: (402) 375-3310
Email: atopp2@unl.edu
Veteran’s Service office
Phone: (402) 375-2764
Email: vso@wayne.nacone.org