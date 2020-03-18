Wayne County aims to reduce nonessential visits to courthouse

According to a press release from Wayne County officials, the County is working to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to the courthouse in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many public services can be completed online, including renewing vehicle registration, paying property taxes, driver’s license (dmv.nebraksa.gov), voter registration and searching Wayne County property records. Many forms can be located on their website, waynecountyne.org, printed off, completed and emailed, mailed or put in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse. Wayne County employees will also be available to help residents by phone, email and mail.

Both District and County courts are a function of state government and will continue as scheduled at this time. County officials encourage people to call prior to scheduled court times to verify if changes have been made since adjustments may occur rapidly. Both court offices will limit entry into the courtroom per order of the court.

The public is asked to keep in mind that these plans may change day to day.

Below are a list of contacts for Wayne County offices:

County assessor

Phone: (402) 375-1979

Email: assessor@wayne.nacone.org

County clerk/register of deeds

Phone: (402) 375-2288

Email: deb.finn@wayne.nacone.org

County court

Phone: (402) 375-1622

Email: kimberly.hansen@nebraska.gov

County treasurer

Phone: (402) 375-3885

Email: treasurer@wayne.nacone.org

District court

Phone: (402) 375-2260

Email: deb.alleman@nebraska.gov

Extension office

Phone: (402) 375-3310

Email: atopp2@unl.edu

Veteran’s Service office

Phone: (402) 375-2764

Email: vso@wayne.nacone.org