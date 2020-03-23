Wayne County Commissioners, elected officials meet Monday for COVID-19 response

The Wayne County Commissioners and Wayne County elected officials met Monday morning to discuss whether to limit access to the courthouse and County offices, or to keep them open. Each County official was able to state where they stood on the issue.

Commissioner Dean Burbach stated he felt the County should stay open to the public via appointment only, with each office directing the public about how to complete necessary business online, through the mail or over the phone.

“I still feel like we’re jumping the gun,” commissioner Terry Sievers said. “I want to look out for our employees and the taxpayers, but I feel we’re jumping the gun.”

After debate and discussion it was decided that Wayne’s County Courthouse will be open by appointment only as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 by a 2-1 vote. The County asks that if the public has questions they call the individual office first. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will remain open.

Below are County offices’ contact information:

County assessor

Phone: (402) 375-1979

Email: assessor@wayne.nacone.org

County clerk/register of deeds

Phone: (402) 375-2288

Fax: (402) 375-4137

Email: clerk@wayne.nacone.org

County court

Phone: (402) 375-1622

Fax: (402) 375-2342

Email: kimberly.hansen@nebraska.gov

County treasurer

Phone: (402) 375-3885

Fax: (402) 375-0107

Email: treasurer@wayne.nacone.org

District court

Phone: (402) 375-2260

Fax: (402) 375-0105

Email: deb.alleman@nebraska.gov

Extension office

Phone: (402) 375-3310

Fax: (402) 375-0102

Email: wayne-county@unl.edu

Veteran’s Service office

Phone: (402) 375-2764

Email: vso@wayne.nacone.org

County highway & roads

Phone: (402) 375-1153

Fax: (402) 375-4137

Email: roads@wayne.nacone.org