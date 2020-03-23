Wayne County Commissioners, elected officials meet Monday for COVID-19 response
The Wayne County Commissioners and Wayne County elected officials met Monday morning to discuss whether to limit access to the courthouse and County offices, or to keep them open. Each County official was able to state where they stood on the issue.
Commissioner Dean Burbach stated he felt the County should stay open to the public via appointment only, with each office directing the public about how to complete necessary business online, through the mail or over the phone.
“I still feel like we’re jumping the gun,” commissioner Terry Sievers said. “I want to look out for our employees and the taxpayers, but I feel we’re jumping the gun.”
After debate and discussion it was decided that Wayne’s County Courthouse will be open by appointment only as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 by a 2-1 vote. The County asks that if the public has questions they call the individual office first. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will remain open.
Below are County offices’ contact information:
County assessor
Phone: (402) 375-1979
Email: assessor@wayne.nacone.org
County clerk/register of deeds
Phone: (402) 375-2288
Fax: (402) 375-4137
Email: clerk@wayne.nacone.org
County court
Phone: (402) 375-1622
Fax: (402) 375-2342
Email: kimberly.hansen@nebraska.gov
County treasurer
Phone: (402) 375-3885
Fax: (402) 375-0107
Email: treasurer@wayne.nacone.org
District court
Phone: (402) 375-2260
Fax: (402) 375-0105
Email: deb.alleman@nebraska.gov
Extension office
Phone: (402) 375-3310
Fax: (402) 375-0102
Email: wayne-county@unl.edu
Veteran’s Service office
Phone: (402) 375-2764
Email: vso@wayne.nacone.org
County highway & roads
Phone: (402) 375-1153
Fax: (402) 375-4137
Email: roads@wayne.nacone.org