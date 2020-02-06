Home / COVID-19 / Wayne County Courthouse to re-open Monday, June 8

Wayne County Courthouse to re-open Monday, June 8

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:23am Sarah Lentz

The Wayne County Commissioners have opted to re-open the Wayne County Courthouse for business as usual beginning Monday, June 8. Social distancing and mask wear are encouraged while doing business in the courthouse.

Also discussed during the meeting was the courthouse restoration project, FEMA payout from the March 2019 flooding and a Board of Equalization meeting. Find full coverage of the meeting in the June 4 edition of the Wayne Herald.

