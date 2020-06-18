Wayne County Fair Postponed until 2021

The Wayne County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has officially announced the Wayne County Fair this year will not go on. Extension and 4-H activities will occur with restrictions. Below is a release from the board’s president David Jaeger.

“It is with great regret, that the Wayne County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, announces the postponement of the 2020 Wayne County Fair. Our next fair dates will be July 28-August 1, 2021. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made this very difficult decision.

Please note that as of this date, the Nebraska Extension Service, and our own local 4-H/ FFA programs have not cancelled shows and events for 2020. They will still recognize the accomplishments of the 4-H/FFA youth in Wayne County and our board will support them in any way possible through this difficult time. The shows for 4-H/FFA will not be open to the public. Each 4-H/FFA member will receive tickets to allow parents, grandparents, etc. to enter the fairgrounds to watch the show. Please watch for updates and notifications through the 4-H Newsletters and e-mails from Nebraska Extension.

We are excited to announce that Shenandoah and Restless Heart have been rescheduled to play July 31, 2021 at the Wayne County Fair. We are currently working to assure the return of all the major entertainment, our commercial and food vendors, and our extra entertainment.

The health and safety of our community, fair vendors, entertainers, and our 4-H/FFA members must be on the forefront of our decision. We do realize that this will also have a negative impact on everyone involved in putting on a fair.

Based on the ‘Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska to Slow the Spread of COVID-19’ dated May 21, 2020 and released by the Department of Agriculture and the ‘Outline of Changes to Upcoming DHMs Phase II’ released by the Department of Health and Human Services starting June 1, 2020 we have made our decision to postpone our fair. Based on the facts from all sources, we realize that we would not be allowed to have a gathering of fairgoers to make our county fair financially viable for this year.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support of the Wayne County Fair.

David Jaeger, President”