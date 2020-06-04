Wayne county, state of Nebraska under DHM

In an effort to reduce spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) announces the implementation of Directed Health Measures (DHM) under Executive Order by the Governor of Nebraska. These DHMs impact the counties of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties as well as all additional Nebraska counties which were not already under DHM. This order became effective on April 3.

The new measures make the recent social distancing recommendations enforceable by law and include such things as:

• Prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Prohibits medical and dental elective procedures.

• Requires all schools to operate without students in the building and cancels all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31.

• Requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to take-out, curbside and/or drive through only.

“These efforts are important to focus on slowing the spread of the virus in order to reduce the number people who become ill with COVID-19,” NNPHD Health Director, Julie Rother said. “We want to thank everyone for doing everything they can to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities as well as to protect our healthcare providers, emergency responders, and critical infrastructure workers.” More can be read about the new DHM here

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.