Wayne Public Library to offer curbside pick up

Effective Tuesday, March 24, the Wayne Public Library will allow for curbside pick up of books and DVDs.

For those wishing to participate, they need to log into the online catalog with their personal library card and pin at onec.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/wayne. If patrons need help finding their pin, they can call the library at (402) 375-3135.

Once on the website, patrons can add titles to their “holds.” Families can check out 10 items at a time, five of which can be DVDs.

Holds will be available the day after they have been placed. The library will call when items have been pulled and schedule a time for pick up.

The library requests that when patrons are going to pick up their holds, they call the library when they have reached the premises. There will be a table in the front entryway of the library with books ready with the patrons’ names on them. Library materials need to be dropped off at the drop box.

For more information contact the Wayne Public Library at (402)375-3135.