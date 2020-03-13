Wayne State classes back on - travel abroad programs, sports off

Wayne State College bucked the trend Thursday by announcing they’ll resume classes as normal on Monday. Earlier in the week, however, the school announced it would be suspending travel abroad programming and the NSIC announced spring seasons for all sports would also be suspended.

In a message sent to students from the office of WSC president Maryz Rames, class are on starting Monday, March 16. Students are able to miss if they are self-isolating due to illness.

“Given the challenging situation in front of us, for the immediate future, the campus-wide attendance policy should reflect an understanding of the virus and its effects on our population,” the letter stated. “In light of this, students who may become sick, or who are engaging in self-isolation at the direction of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department or their health care professional should not attend class, will not be required to provide formal documentation from a health care provider, and will not be penalized for absences. Students should notify instructors in advance of the absence if possible, keep up with classwork if they are able to do so, submit assignments electronically as they are able, and work with their instructors to try to reschedule exams, labs, and other critical academic activities.”

According to the email, the college’s stance on resuming face-to-face classes is flexible and will be evaluated if things change.

Currently, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Wayne area or in the county. Students are encouraged to contact the school’s hotline at (402) 375-7562 for questions or concerns regarding their COVID-19 response.