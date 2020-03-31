Wayne State College postpones commencement

Wayne State College informed students via email on March 31, that commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 9 will be postponed.

"Unfortunately, the current environment does not allow us to proceed with the May 9 undergraduate and graduate ceremonies as planned, given the continued need to follow social distancing and public gathering guidelines. Wayne State does plan, however, to hold a ceremony later this summer to bring you all back to campus for a ceremony in our Willow Bowl. You have earned this moment and we feel it is our responsibility to provide you with the opportunity to gather with your classmates, conditions permitting, to enjoy your special day with the College, your family, and your friends," the email from the office of WSC president Marysz Rames said.

While no date has been sent, Wayne State assured students they will be given notice as soon as a new date has been sent. The email also stated that for the graduates who cannot attend the summer ceremony, walking in the winter 2020 commencement will be an option.