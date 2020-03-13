Wayne State reverses course, extends spring break another week

Wayne State College has reversed a decision to resume classes as of Monday, March 16, instead, opting to extend spring break one week “to provide time to fully assess the range of alternative instruction options for (the college’s) face-to-face courses,” according to an email to students Friday afternoon.

The decision is echoed by the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) who changed their decision after a Friday recommendation from Gov. Pete Ricketts during a press conference as well as recommendations from various public health departments.

Fully online classes will continue as regularly scheduled, to begin on March 16.

“We recognize that this is a change from yesterday’s email. However, the change in circumstance requires a change in our decision. We are extending spring break an additional week with classes resuming in some form on Monday, March 23,” NSCS chancellor, Dr. Paul Turman said.

