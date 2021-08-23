Memory Lane - August 23, 2001

From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Getting ready for the year

Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling

(center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student

Center, Aug. 15.

The event was planned by the group and Wayne State president Dr. Sheila Sterns in

appreciation of faculty and staff work in preparing for the new academic year and productivity

throughout the year.