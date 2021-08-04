Memory Lane - August 3, 1961

From the August 3, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Championship Reader

Robert Longwell (center) with Librarian Bonnadell Fredrickson. Other winners in the

summer reading club were Tom McDermott (left) who placed second; Susan Jo Berry,

Randolph, who placed fourth, and Rose Ann Templemeyer (not pictured) who placed third.

Longwell read 92 books during the seven-week period. He is from Galesville, Wisconsin

and is visiting his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ole G. Nelson.

A total of 63 children were enrolled in the club. Other awards included nine blue ribbons

to those reading 40 or more books, 13 red ribbons to those reading 17-39 books, and 13

white ribbons for 8-16 books.