Memory Lane - July 22, 1971
From the July 22, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:
Gather Wood for Free BBQ
Activity at the Wayne County Fairgrounds is picking up as the 1971 fair approaches.
A large group of men spent part of Monday night gathering wood to use for the free
barbecue to be held again this year during the three-day event, scheduled for Aug. 5-6-
7.
Clean-up activities at the fairgrounds are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., according
to Al Bahe, secretary of the county agricultural association.
Those men who helped gather wood for the free barbecue were treated to chicken
after their work.
