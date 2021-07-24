Home / Lifestyle / Memory Lane - July 22, 1971

Memory Lane - July 22, 1971

Thu, 07/22/2021 - 10:22am admin

Gather Wood for Free BBQ - 7-22-1971

From the July 22, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Gather Wood for Free BBQ
 
Activity at the Wayne County Fairgrounds is picking up as the 1971 fair approaches.
A large group of men spent part of Monday night gathering wood to use for the free
barbecue to be held again this year during the three-day event, scheduled for Aug. 5-6-
7.
 
Clean-up activities at the fairgrounds are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., according
to Al Bahe, secretary of the county agricultural association.
Those men who helped gather wood for the free barbecue were treated to chicken
after their work.
 
To see all of our Memory Lane entries for this week, please visit this link - 
PDF icon Memory Lane 7-22-21.pdf

