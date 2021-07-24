Memory Lane - July 22, 1971

From the July 22, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Gather Wood for Free BBQ

Activity at the Wayne County Fairgrounds is picking up as the 1971 fair approaches.

A large group of men spent part of Monday night gathering wood to use for the free

barbecue to be held again this year during the three-day event, scheduled for Aug. 5-6-

7.

Clean-up activities at the fairgrounds are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., according

to Al Bahe, secretary of the county agricultural association.

Those men who helped gather wood for the free barbecue were treated to chicken

after their work.