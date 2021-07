From the July 26, 1951 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Instructs 4-H Group In Animal Husbandry

Specialists in animal husbandry held a training day to the Wayne county 4-H club

members and leaders.

The training was done at the Herbert Perry farm. Other leaders and youths were

instructed in dairy husbandry at the Wayne Gilliland farm.

On the same day, training classes in home economics were held at the campus

high school.