Home / Lifestyle / Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011

Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011

Wed, 10/13/2021 - 4:00am admin

Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne Herald
Frye Installed as 12th WSC President
After two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.
On Thursday Frye was officially installed as Wayne State College's 12th president.
In ceremonies at Ramsey Theater on the Wayne State campus, Carter 'Cap' Peterson, Chair of the Nebraska State College's Board
of Trustee's placed a medallion around Frye's neck and conducted the investiture ceremony, making Frye the president of Wayne State
College.
Katelyn Olenich of Norfolk, the Wayne State student trustee for the Nebraska State College System, delivered the invocatoin and benediction.
She calculated the number of seconds Frye has invested in the service of students and thanked him for his work at Wayne State.
Keynote remarks were delivered by Regg Swanson, a 1975 Wayne State graduate and trustee of the Wayne State Foundation. He told
his audience Frye had 'it' to lead the college into the future in a positive direction.
Music during the ceremony was provided by the Wayne State College Band, under the direction of Josh Caulkin and the Wayne State
College Choir, under the direction of Ron Lofgren.
Frye had retired from Wayne State on June 30, 2009, but returned to serve as interim president upon the 2010 resignation of former
President Richard Collings. Frye began working at Wayne State in 1985, serving as associate dean of students, dean of students, and
in 1993 was named vice president and dean of students. Frye served as interim president from 2003 to 2004 after the resignation of Dr.
Sheila Stearns.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...
  • Just a pinch of salt necessary for health
    October 12, 2021
    Sodium, one of the two ions that make up salt (sodium chloride), is an essential ingredient for life. It helps keep the body’s fluids in balance and is necessary for proper functioning of...

  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here