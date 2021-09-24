Home / Lifestyle / Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24

Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24

Wed, 09/22/2021 - 8:51am admin

Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.

To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:

http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24
    September 22, 2021
    Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition
  • 4-H is developing youth leaders for a stronger community
    September 20, 2021
    While everyone may have their own definition of what age range constitutes a “youth leader” it is important to remember that all of them are our future leaders. These youth are the...

  • Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer, Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row, left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil, Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.
    Memory Lane - September 14, 1961
    September 14, 2021
    From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Waynefiremen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here