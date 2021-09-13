The science of nature is everywhere

Nature is all around us and many people find themselves enjoying it even more as we move into the fall months.

If you are a nature-lover and work with early childhood, don’t miss our upcoming Tri-State Early Childhood Conference. This year, we are revamping the conference to make it even more hands-on and useful for early childhood providers, educators, and even parents!

The conference will be held on Oct. 2 at the Hillview Rec Area in Hinton, Iowa. This beautiful space offers excellent views and nature spaces that will be utilized, weather permitting. We will begin the day at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and morning refreshments. Two nature-themed sessions will be led by Sarah Roberts (me!), and Nebraska Forest Service educator Jack Hilgert. Sessions will be three hours in length and participants will be awarded six in-service credits for attending both sessions.

Each session will feature hands-on activities and experiments that aim to provide participants fun and educational ways of incorporating nature into their settings. In addition to morning and afternoon snacks, registered participants will receive lunch prepared by a local caterer.

This conference is geared towards early childhood educators and providers, but anyone interested in the topic is welcome and encouraged to attend. Nature is an important, and frankly, vital component of early childhood, so come discover ways to use it with children!

If you would like more information, contact me at sarah.roberts@unl.edu or (402)584-3830. This year, we are limiting attendance to 75, so be sure to register early! Registrations will close on Sept. 17, so visit https://cvent.me/bOvvAL to sign up! We look forward to experiencing nature with you!