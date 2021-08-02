Thank you 4-Hers, parents, volunteers

In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization.

Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees, creative thinkers, and good citizens. Nebraska Extension not only brings 4-H to Nebraska; but also a vast array of University resources and research—partnering with schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations to provide curriculum and educational content. The result is that young Nebraskans are inspired to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. More youth are also discovering their true passions, talents, and career opportunities. The next generation of Nebraskans are ready to enhance our workforce and become responsible community leaders.

I have the opportunity each year to observe these learning opportunities at the Wayne County Fair. I am also well aware that much learning takes place outside of this environment too, in preparation for this event and other 4-H events. It is a true privilege to have the opportunity to work with youth and volunteers in the Nebraska 4-H program, as well as live in a supportive county and surrounding area who care so much about the youth.

Thank you so much to our 4-H families who help provide opportunities for our youth. Thank you to our volunteer club leaders and project leaders who also help youth learn various life skills. Thank you to our event volunteers who give of their time generously to help make a 4-H event like the fair happen, in addition to events throughout the year.

We appreciate our local Wayne County Agriculture Society who donate many hours to helping provide a learning space for events such as the fair. Thank you to all of our 4-H donors and those who support the 4-H program in any way from the communities in which we live to our surrounding areas.

We are fortunate to live in such a caring space for youth and I want to thank everyone for contributing to the Nebraska 4-H Program.

August Calendar

Aug. 1-31: On-line AKSARBEN entries.

Aug. 10: On-line State Fair Animal Entries due by 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: 4-H Council.

Aug. 24: State Fair exhibits due to Extension Office by NOON.

Aug. 26: Norfolk Show Entries due to Extension Office.

Aug. 27 - Sept. 6: NEBRASKA STATE FAIR.

Aug. 31: On-line AKSARBEN entries close at noon.