Youth-Adult partnerships essential for positive youth development

Service learning activities through community organizations are great avenues to get youth and adults involved in community, especially through 4-H and other youth development programs.

As adults are working with youth in their community, we may say “We listen to youth,” but do we really do this?

According to a study done by the Search Institute, 25 percent of youth feel that their community’s adults value them, and 28 percent of youth feel that they have useful roles in their community. These are alarmingly low numbers considering the youth of our communities are the future of our communities.

Youth-Adult Partnerships (YAPs) refer to collaborative relationships in which youth and adult equally share decision-making power. Other benefits to youth in these partnerships, as identified by the Innovation Center for Community Youth Development, include increased civic awareness and commitment to their communities as well as a desire to help positively improve the lives of others.

One resource that is helpful for communities to examine as they build YAPs is called the Ladder of Participation from Roger Hart’s research. He examines the eight levels of youth voice that youth programs can access their level of YAP from manipulation of youth to youth and adults sharing decision-making skills.

Here are some helpful ideas for communities to include in their projects:

Adults provide enthusiastic support and encourage youth to take risks. Youth feel empowered to take advantage of opportunities to use their voice. If the young person feels the group values their opinion, they’ll share much more information. Think back to childhood. You know that adult who listened to you, who believed in you. What did they do? Mimic that!

Youth want to feel component in their roles. Adults can prepare young people for leadership. This could be a training before having them lead a group activity or personal coaching before they speak to a political figure. Many boards have a young person or two as board members.

Allow youth to make real choices about their program or goals. This moves beyond setting the meeting time or selecting the next activity. Introduce the youth to programming planning and goal setting. With youth at the table, you will find the depth of programming so much greater. And so much more fun to do!

View success from the eyes of the young person. This doesn’t mean saving them from your perception of failure. It involves supporting them as they plan, take risks, and understand how to solve a problem. Their success may look different than your definition of success. Reflect on the goals of the program.

A key component of youth voice is valuing peers and their contributions. Create an environment where all young people can have their voices heard. This is where facilitation skills can shine. As an adult, build in ways to hear everyone – this could be allowing small group time or pair-and-share time. For those who prefer to write, throw up some white space for youth to express themselves.

How do you incorporate youth voice into your program? To learn more about the Nebraska 4-H program and Youth-Adult Partnerships, interested persons are encouraged to contact their local Nebraska Extension Office or visit the website at https://4h.unl.edu. Make Nebraska 4-H your first college experience with UNL. 4-H Grows Here.