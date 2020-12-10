Home / Local News / Wayne High pauses wrestling-related activities

Wayne High pauses wrestling-related activities

Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:09am claraosten

Dr. Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools, issued the following statement on Tuesday morning, Dec. 8:

"Due to COVID-19-related issues, the Wayne High School Wrestling Team wil pause team-related activities until Monday Dec. 14, 2020. No make-up date has been determined for the home dual vs. Norfolk Catholic, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10."

Additional information will be posted on the Wayne Herald website and in the paper as it becomes available.

