Ambassadors make surprise Congenialtiy presentation

Wed, 06/02/2021

Robyn Isom (center) was in tears after receiving the Congeniality Award from the Wayne Ambassadors. The presentation took place at Pac 'N' Save where she has been employed while attending Wayne State College.

Robyn Isom was surprised and overcome with emotion when members of the Wayne Ambassdors arrived at Pac 'N' Save on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Hall, chair of the Ambassdors, presented her with the Quarterly Congeniality Award. He read information from her nomination letter, indicating her friendliness and effort to call customers by name when they visited the store.

Isom recently graduated from Wayne State College and will be leaving Wayne for graduate school in Vermilllion, South Dakota.

