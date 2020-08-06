Change orders, budget discussed by council

Two change orders for the Wayne Trail-Phase 2 Project were approved and council members discussed items in the upcoming budget during a meeting held at the Wayne City Auditorium on Tuesday.

A change order in regard to adding cast iron detectable warning panels along the trail was approved. It was noted that the original bid was for plastic panels and city staff felt the cast iron panels would hold up better.

A second change order involved using hydro-mulch instead of straw mulch for the area along the trail. This will increase the cost of the project by $12,017.63. However, it is anticipated that the state will share in some of the additional cost.

In other council action, approval was given on a request from Nick and Amanda Hawthorne for a fence to be installed on city property in the Western Ridge subdivision.

Discussion centered on the fact that the Hawthornes' lot is oddly shaped and that if the fence were ever needed to be moved, it would be at the Hawthornes' expense.

City Attorney Amy Miller explained the city's options in regard to the request. These included selling the property, which would involve several steps and considerable expense, or granting the couple an easement.

Council members voted unanimously to grant the easement.

Also on Tuesday's agenda was a request from Mark Janssen to waive two sections of the city code to allow him to move the former Brewhouse Coffee Shop building from its current location on East Seventh Street.

Following discussion and information from Janssen in regard to the fact he has $1 million in liability insurance, the council approved the request to forgo the need for a permit stating the move will not damage city streets.

The council did, however, request that Janssen post a bond of $10 per square foot for the building (approximately $4,000). This money will be returned to Janssen after the building is out of city limits.

Janssen told the council that the building, which sits on four skids, needs to be moved by Aug. 14 to allow for the Starbucks Coffee Shop to begin work on the lot.

Wayne Area Economic Development Director Luke Virgil spoke to the council on LB 840 activity in recent months.

He said there has been some interest in use of the revolving loan funds in the account, but no new money has been given out. There have been three requests for deferment of LB840 payments due to the impact of COVID-19.

A resolution authorizing the allocation of property taxes to the Wayne Airport Authority was approved.

City Finance Director Beth Porter said the request was approximately three percent more than last year and was based on the anticipated increase in property valuations.

A pay order in the amount of $158,291.25 was approved to M&B Quality Concrete. This is for work on the Restoration of Walking Trail Project. The anticipated substantial completion date for the project is Aug. 29 with addition work being completed in early September.

Council members also went over several items in the upcoming fiscal year's budget, including the water, sewer and electric departments and discussed possible work to be done with parking at Hank Overin Field.

Also discussed was the possibility of the city assisting with paving of one of the driveways at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Community Activity Center.