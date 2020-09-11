Chicken Show this weekend, WAED encourages public to bid on cement chickens

The Wayne Chicken Show is right around the corner. Though the celebration will look much different this year, some of the old favorite activities will be observed, including the cement chicken auction on Saturday, Sept. 12..

"We've had a lot of talented artists return their chickens beautifully decorated so be sure to check them out," Abby Schademann, Wayne Area Economic Development marketing, events and tourism coordinator said.

Sales from the cement chicken auction help fund the event itself.

"The money raised from the cement chickens goes to help fund all of our free activities for families and kids, so be sure to come out and support it. Who doesn't need a cement chicken in their yard," Schademann said.

Along with large cement chickens there will also be some smaller chicks sold as well.

This year, all events that would usually take place at Bressler Park and downtown, will take place at the Wayne Fairgrounds. The cement chicken auction is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Other activities include the Chicken Crowing Contest, beginning at 10 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be set up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout the fairgrounds.

A performance from the Wayne State College Marching Band is set for 11:30 a.m. in front of the grandstand. Car enthusiasts can take part in the Crowing Motors Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. Ted and Alice Miller will be "on stage" at noon.

The World's Largest Chicken Performance will take place at 1 p.m., just prior to the auction.

The Live Chicken Flying Contest will take place at 2:30 p.m. with attendees able to "rent" a chicken in hopes of having bragging rights for the longest flight.

The long-standing Best Chicken Legs on a Human Contest will begin after the Flying Contest and will be followed by the National Cluck-Off.

The final events of the afternoon will be the Egg Drop/Catch and the Egg Toss.

More information can be found at chickenshow.com or by calling the WAED office at (402) 375-2240.