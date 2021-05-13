City issues sewer cleaning notice

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, for approximately two weeks, the City of Wayne Sewer Department will be having sewer mains cleaned in various parts of the City.

The majority of the sewer cleaning will take place in Western Ridge, 13th Street between Main and Lincoln south to 1st Street, Logan to Douglas

from 8th Street south, Wayside Lane and Valley Drive area, 6th Street from Dearborn to Tomar.

Flyers will be left on doors.

In this process, high pressure water is forced through the sewer pipe to clean it. This pushes solid materials to the manholes so they can be removed by vacuuming. This entire process is necessary to keep obstructions out of the sewer system and to insure proper drainage of waste.

Residents should be aware that when this process is done, the high pressure water pushes the air in the sewer line which occasionally enters the private sewer lines into homes and businesses. If this happens, it can result in the air exiting through toilet bowls, shooting the water out of the toilet bowl. This air should exit through the sewer vent of the building, but inadequate venting or location of toilets can cause the air to exit through the toilet.

This is a rare occurrence, and keeping the lid closed on the toilet during this time will keep most of the water in the bowl rather than on the floor.

If you have any questions about the sewer cleaning process or the areas the sewer main cleaning will take place, you may call the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (402) 375-5250 or City Hall at (402) 375-1733.

Thank you, City of Wayne Sewer Department