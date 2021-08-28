Home / Local News / Commissioners discuss the new budget

Commissioners discuss the new budget

Sat, 08/28/2021 - 11:00am Morgan Cardenas

County commissioners Dean Burbach, Jim Rabe and Terry Sievers discuss the county's upcoming fiscal year budget with County Clerk Deb Finn on Tuesday.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners went over the 2021-2022 budget.

The total budget is $25,193,540.90, the total tax dollar request is $5,170,929.91 with an increase of $159,416.54 and an unused budget authority of $1,046,040.34.

The county interest rate received was less than 50% of interest received two years ago. This amounts to a decrease of over $100,00, due to a decline in interest rates. The amount received from the wind energy first full-year Nameplate Capacity Tax payment was $75,809.61.

They also received $9,533.94 from the Federal Government as the first-half reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses.

There was discussion of the Road/Bridge, Lodging Tax, COVID-American Rescue Plan, Inheritance Tax and County Improvement Funds.

Wayne's total valuation is $1,975,576,558 which is an increase of $34,064,372. The 2021-2022 Tax Rate will be .261743, an increase of .008857 per $100 of valuation.

The Commissioners moved in favor of accepting the increase of restricted rates by 1% and will be carried forward as unused budget authority. They also approved the 2021-2022 budget and 2021-2022 tax dollar request.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here